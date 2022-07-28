﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to build new BF in JV to expand production capacity

Thursday, 28 July 2022 16:40:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indonesia-based steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel and South Korean steel producer Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) will invest $3.5 billion to build a new blast furnace and cold rolling mill at their Indonesian joint venture Krakatau POSCO. The investment will start next year.

The new blast furnace and cold rolling mill will expand the joint venture’s annual production capacity to 10 million mt of upstream and downstream products from the current three million mt, while the expansion will include the production of steel for the automotive sector to be used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles.


Tags: Korea S. Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments POSCO 

Similar articles

POSCO’s overseas projects progressing on schedule

30 Apr | Steel News

POSCO and PT Krakatau Steel start integrated mill construction in Indonesia

05 Nov | Steel News

POSCO-Krakatau JV set for 6 million mt Indonesian steel project

22 Oct | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to start steel plant construction on October 28

11 Oct | Steel News

POSCO’s overseas projects progressing on schedule

30 Apr | Steel News

POSCO and PT Krakatau Steel start integrated mill construction in Indonesia

05 Nov | Steel News

POSCO-Krakatau JV set for 6 million mt Indonesian steel project

22 Oct | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to start steel plant construction on October 28

11 Oct | Steel News