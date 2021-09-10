﻿
English
ASEAN region focusing on EAF and rolling line investments

Friday, 10 September 2021 15:22:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has provided updates regarding capacity expansion projects in the ASEAN region. Although the region has attracted integrated steel project investments from China for the past two years, the local steel industry is recently focusing on investing in electric arc furnaces and rolling mills which will contribute to a more balanced supply and demand for downstream products.

“The mini mills are generally smaller, less complex and more efficient to operate compared to an integrated steel mill. Mini mills, rolling mills and coating lines are generally built to cater for the local building and construction market, to lower reliance on imports of the same products. Therefore, these mills play an important role in moving the region forward and enhancing its competitiveness,” SEAISI reported.

 

Country

Company name

New capacity, per year

Timeline to launch

Status

Indonesia

PT Sunrise

200,000 mt cold rolling mill in Mojokerto

2021

In progress

Myanmar

JFE Meranti Myanmar Co. Ltd

180,000 mt HDG line and 100,000 mt coating line in Thilawa Special Economic Zone

2020

Started production

The Philippines

PERSTIMA Malaysia

200,000 mt electrolytic tinning line for tin plate and tin free steel in Batangas

2021-22

In progress

The Philippines

SteelAsia Manufacturing

800,000 mt rolling mill for rebar and wire rod

in Cebu

1 million mt EAF for H-beams, I-beams, sheet piles, heavy angles, and channels in Batangas

1.2 million mt EAF for sections and wire rod in Concepcion

2022-23

2023-24

2023-24

In progress

Thailand

BlueScope 

160,000 mt coating line in Rayong

2020

Started production

Thailand

The Siam Construction Steel Company (subsidiary of Tata Steel Thailand)

300,000 mt EAF for rebar in Rayong

2020

Resumed production after upgrade

Vietnam

Southern Steel Sheet Company (SSSC) 

150,000 mt continuous galvanizing line in Dong Nai

2021

Recently completed

Vietnam

Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (SUNSCO) 

Cold rolling mill in Binh Duong

2021

Started production

