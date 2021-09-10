ASEAN region focusing on EAF and rolling line investments

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has provided updates regarding capacity expansion projects in the ASEAN region. Although the region has attracted integrated steel project investments from China for the past two years, the local steel industry is recently focusing on investing in electric arc furnaces and rolling mills which will contribute to a more balanced supply and demand for downstream products.
“The mini mills are generally smaller, less complex and more efficient to operate compared to an integrated steel mill. Mini mills, rolling mills and coating lines are generally built to cater for the local building and construction market, to lower reliance on imports of the same products. Therefore, these mills play an important role in moving the region forward and enhancing its competitiveness,” SEAISI reported.
|
Country
|
Company name
|
New capacity, per year
|
Timeline to launch
|
Status
|
Indonesia
|
PT Sunrise
|
200,000 mt cold rolling mill in Mojokerto
|
2021
|
In progress
|
Myanmar
|
JFE Meranti Myanmar Co. Ltd
|
180,000 mt HDG line and 100,000 mt coating line in Thilawa Special Economic Zone
|
2020
|
Started production
|
The Philippines
|
PERSTIMA Malaysia
|
200,000 mt electrolytic tinning line for tin plate and tin free steel in Batangas
|
2021-22
|
In progress
|
The Philippines
|
SteelAsia Manufacturing
|
800,000 mt rolling mill for rebar and wire rod
in Cebu
1 million mt EAF for H-beams, I-beams, sheet piles, heavy angles, and channels in Batangas
1.2 million mt EAF for sections and wire rod in Concepcion
|
2022-23
2023-24
2023-24
|
In progress
|
Thailand
|
BlueScope
|
160,000 mt coating line in Rayong
|
2020
|
Started production
|
Thailand
|
The Siam Construction Steel Company (subsidiary of Tata Steel Thailand)
|
300,000 mt EAF for rebar in Rayong
|
2020
|
Resumed production after upgrade
|
Vietnam
|
Southern Steel Sheet Company (SSSC)
|
150,000 mt continuous galvanizing line in Dong Nai
|
2021
|
Recently completed
|
Vietnam
|
Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (SUNSCO)
|
Cold rolling mill in Binh Duong
|
2021
|
Started production