ASEAN region focusing on EAF and rolling line investments

Friday, 10 September 2021 15:22:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has provided updates regarding capacity expansion projects in the ASEAN region. Although the region has attracted integrated steel project investments from China for the past two years, the local steel industry is recently focusing on investing in electric arc furnaces and rolling mills which will contribute to a more balanced supply and demand for downstream products.

“The mini mills are generally smaller, less complex and more efficient to operate compared to an integrated steel mill. Mini mills, rolling mills and coating lines are generally built to cater for the local building and construction market, to lower reliance on imports of the same products. Therefore, these mills play an important role in moving the region forward and enhancing its competitiveness,” SEAISI reported.