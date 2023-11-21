﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IEEFA: MENA region could become global leader in green steel and iron

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 12:20:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region could become a global leader in green steel and the emerging green iron trade as it has a significant opportunity to combine its direct reduced iron (DRI)-based steelmaking leadership with its green hydrogen production, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The region has competitive advantages such as being well situated to supply India and Europe, having DRI production, an established supply of high-grade iron ore, cheap solar resources and large hydrogen projects.

IEEFA stated that, to achieve its potential, the region should redirect green hydrogen from exports to local iron and steel production, stop investing in carbon capture, utilization and storage technology, make sure all new DRI plants are hydrogen-ready and move faster than other potential green iron producers such as Brazil, Canada and Australia.

MENA’s steel sector is already expanding, with numerous plans for new DRI-based plants in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE that will initially run on gas and transition towards hydrogen.


Tags: Middle East 

Similar articles

UAE’s ESA hikes rebar prices for December as demand gradually improves

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

GCC consumers interested in ex-China HRC while waiting for discounts

15 Nov | Flats and Slab

Longs prices up in Mediterranean region amid higher costs in Turkey, limited allocations from N. Africa

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

Saudi-based East Pipes Co. to supply steel pipes to Aramco for 13 months

10 Nov | Steel News

TenarisSaudiSteelPipes to supply pipes to Uruguay-based subsidiary

09 Nov | Steel News

Emirati HRC buyers hesitate to buy as ex-China offers continue to rise

08 Nov | Flats and Slab

Magnum and Midmetal to explore green pig iron production in S. Arabia

03 Nov | Steel News

Emirates Steel Arkan sees higher net profit and revenues in Jan-Sept

03 Nov | Steel News

Essar Group advances plans to build low-carbon steel plant in S. Arabia

01 Nov | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed raises longs prices as trade improves

30 Oct | Longs and Billet