Israel to limit scrap exports citing supply shortage

Monday, 22 April 2024 11:11:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Israel’s Ministry of Economy will limit scrap exports by setting quotas for exporters, citing a shortage of scrap supply, according to media reports. Although Israeli officials stated that the new export quotas are unrelated to Turkey’s recent trade restrictions, the fact that the decision was made after Turkey’s imposition of restriction on exports to Israel has led to speculation that this measure has been taken in retaliation.

Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce has restricted the exports of 54 product groups, including rebar, wire rod and flat steel products to Israel, which continues to violate international law with its attacks on Gaza in Palestine since October 7, 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

In the first two months this year, Turkey imported 66,053 mt of scrap from Israel, with roughly 90 percent of Israel’s scrap exports going to the Turkish steel industry.