﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IEEFA: MENA is potential new hub for green steel with new investments

Monday, 12 December 2022 15:55:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the high-grade iron ore supply, existing DRI capacity, green hydrogen potential and renewable energy resources necessary for producing green steel, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Recently, a number of global steelmakers and iron ore producers have announced projects in the MENA region that are focused on producing high-grade iron ore, DR-grade pellets, low-carbon DRI and green hydrogen. The IEEFA stated that the MENA region could become the next green steel development hub if it uses some green hydrogen from proposed new projects. 

At the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), Egypt signed eight agreements to develop green hydrogen. One of the largest was an agreement with Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group’s subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries to build 7.6 GW of renewable energy capacity, which has the potential to produce 330 kilo-tonnes of green hydrogen annually, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

The United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Steel Arkan is working on producing DRI in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with two Japanese companies - ITOCHU and JFE Steel. Meanwhile, Brazilian miner Vale will construct an iron ore pelletizing plant, which will have an annual capacity of 4 million mt in Saudi Arabia. 

In North Africa, ArcelorMittal will assess the possibility of developing a pelletization and DRI plant in Mauritania. In addition, energy giant BP signed a memorandum of understanding with Mauritania during COP27 to evaluate green hydrogen production potential in that country. 

Oman-based steelmaker Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel will invest more than $3 billion to build a green steel plant in the country which will use renewable energy in its manufacturing operations and have an annual production capacity of five million mt of high-quality steel products, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 


Tags: Middle East Steelmaking Investments Production 

Similar articles

Danieli to supply new steelmaking plant for Iraq-based United Brothers Holding

26 Feb | Steel News

SMS inks service and modernization contract with Mahshahr Pipe Mill

30 Jan | Steel News

SMS to supply six-strand billet caster for National Iranian Steel Co.

10 Jan | Steel News

Danieli restores USCO’s stainless steel complex in Bahrain

26 Dec | Steel News

Mobarakeh Steel Co. to raise output capacity to 25 million mt by 2025

22 Nov | Steel News

AGIS starts production at second continuous galvanizing line in UAE

11 Oct | Steel News

El Marakby Steel starts production at its new compact steel plant supplied by SMS

16 Sep | Steel News

Conares Metal Supply develops production of 40 mm rebar

05 Dec | Steel News

Algeria and Qatar ink MoU for construction of new Algerian steel mill

09 Jul | Steel News

Morocco’s Maghreb Steel commissions new steel complex

02 May | Steel News