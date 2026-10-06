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IC Ictas and RTCC secure $214 million private aviation terminal project at King Salman Airport

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 17:08:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish construction company IC Ictas and Saudi Arabian contractor Al Rashid Trading and Contracting Company (RTCC) have secured a new contract within the King Salman International Airport development in Riyadh. Through their joint venture, the two companies will build the airport's private aviation terminal under a contract valued at SAR 800 million ($214 million), adding a new project to their existing cooperation in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector.

According to the details of the agreement, the contract was awarded by King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) and covers both the terminal building and its supporting infrastructure. In addition to civil, structural, architectural and MEP works, the project includes parking and access areas, internal roads, logistics and ground support facilities and landscaping.

The two companies have already worked together on the development and renovation of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where their projects involved considerable steel volumes. Around 8,000 mt of steel was used for the development of Terminals 3 and 4, while the renovation project covering Terminals 1 and 2 included approximately 17,000 mt of steel works. The latest contract therefore continues the companies' involvement in large-scale airport construction in Riyadh, now within the King Salman International Airport development.

The wider King Salman International Airport project is planned across approximately 57 square kilometers and will include six parallel runways, together with airport support, logistics, commercial, residential and recreational facilities. The airport is targeted to accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually by 2030 and 185 million by 2050, while its cargo handling capacity is expected to reach 3.5 million mt per year by 2050.

Tags: S. Arabia Middle East 
HilalHoloğlu
Hilal Holoğlu
Editor
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With over four years of experience in the steel industry and an academic background in Politics and Economics from the University of Milan, I work as a Market Analyst at SteelOrbis. I mainly cover flat and long steel products, with a focus on Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. My work involves analyzing price movements, market sentiment and supply-demand developments across these regions.

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