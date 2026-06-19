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Hyundai Steel signs research agreement with LSU for Louisiana steel mill project

Friday, 19 June 2026 14:05:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korea-based Hyundai Steel has announced that it has signed a master research agreement with Louisiana State University (LSU) to support technology development and workforce training for its planned $5.8 billion steel mill project in the US state of Louisiana.

The agreement will allow Hyundai Steel and LSU to conduct joint research in key areas including steelmaking, materials science, energy, robotics, automation and environmental engineering, while prearranged terms on intellectual property rights, project management, research publications and proprietary data protection are expected to accelerate project implementation and the commercialization of new technologies.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Hyundai Steel is currently building an electric arc furnace-based integrated steel mill at RiverPlex MegaPark in Ascension Parish, Louisiana jointly with South Korean steelmaker POSCO. The facility, scheduled to be completed in 2029, will produce automotive steel sheets for Hyundai Motor Group’s US plants and will also target sales to other automakers.

The cooperation will utilize LSU’s research infrastructure, including the Louisiana Light Source synchrotron facility, the Advanced Microscopy and Analytical Core and the university’s Energy Institute, with a focus on advanced steelmaking processes, next-generation materials, low-carbon energy solutions and manufacturing innovation.

The partnership will also support Hyundai Steel’s workforce development efforts in Louisiana through expanded graduate research opportunities, internships and recruitment activities at LSU, complementing the company’s existing training cooperation with River Parishes Community College and Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart initiative.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking 

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