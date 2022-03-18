Hilco Global acquires and sells Thyssenkrupp’s heavy plate rolling mill

Friday, 18 March 2022 13:39:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Hilco Global’s Amsterdam-based subsidiary Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. has announced that it has acquired and subsequently sold all assets at Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s heavy plate rolling mill.

The mill was shut down in September last year. During its operation, the heavy plate rolling mill produced approximately 850,000 mt of steel. In addition to the rolling mill, other items for sale included late-model furnaces, priming and plasma cutting machines.

In addition, Hilco Industrial Acquisition recently sold South Korea-based Dongkuk Steel’s heavy plate mill with an annual two million mt capacity.