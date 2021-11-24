Hebei’s steel enterprises to move out of city centers by 2025

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:23:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The General Office of Hebei Provincial People’s Government has issued a notice about building the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei ecological environment support zone during the 14th Five Year Plan period (2021-2025), stating that steel enterprises in Hebei province will move out of the main part of the cities centers by 2025 mainly via building steel industry clusters in Tangshan and Handan, and building port-surrounding steel industry bases in Caofeidian and Bohai new district.

Meanwhile, the steel industry will implement in-depth governance and ultra-low emission upgrading, and deepen structural emission reductions in key cities, including Shijiazhuang, Handan and Xingtai.