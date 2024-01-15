HDG consumption in Mexico up 30 percent in November

Monday, 15 January 2024 01:41:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico totaled 411,000 mt in November, up 30.5 percent, year-over-year, the largest percentage increase in at least the last 11 months of last year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In November, for the first time in at least the first 11 months of 2023, HDG consumption volume tied hot rolled coils (HRC) for top position. Prior to November, for seven consecutive months, HDG was the second most consumed steel product in Mexico, only surpassed by hot rolled sheet coils (HRC).

HDG production increased 18.1 percent, year-over-year, in November to 294,000 mt, the eighth consecutive annual increase and the ninth increase in the first 11 months of 2023. In November, HDG production remained in third position by volume, it was surpassed by hot rolled sheet (HRC) and by the rod that is the most produced steel product in Mexico.

International HDG trade flow increased 34.0 percent to total 189,000 mt. Exports decreased 2.7 percent, year-over-year, totaling 36,000 mt. Imports increased 47.1 percent to 153,000 mt.

In the accumulated period of January to November 2023, consumption increased 11.5 percent to 4.21 million mt, production increased 7.1 percent to 3.08 million mnt. Trade flow decreased marginally 0.5 percent to 1.91 million mt. Imports grew 7.8 percent to 1.52 million mt and exports decreased 23.7 percent to 389,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero and Nucor-JFE Steel México.