﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

HDG consumption in Mexico up 15.8 percent in December

Monday, 12 February 2024 23:43:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico increased 15.8 percent, year-over-year, to 353,000 metric tons (mt) in December, the seventh consecutive annual increase. The volume was the lowest in the last 10 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

HDG production increased 19.0 percent, year-over-year, in December to 276,000 mt. It was the ninth consecutive annual increase and the tenth increase in all of 2023. In December, HDG production remained in third position by volume, it was surpassed by hot rolled sheet (HRC), the steel product with the highest production in Mexico, and for the production of rebar.

International HDG trade flow increased 9.0 percent or 13,000 mt to 158,000 mt. Exports increased 10.8 percent, year-over-year, totaling 41,000 mt. Imports increased 8.3 percent to 117,000 mt.

For 2023 as a whole, consumption increased 11.8 percent or 483,000 mt to 4.56 million mt, production increased 8.0 percent to 3.35 million mnt. Trade flow increased marginally 0.1 percent to 2.07 million mt. Imports grew 7.8 percent to 1.64 million mt and exports decreased 21.2 percent to 430,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero and Nucor-JFE Steel México.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Mexico North America Production Consumption 

Similar articles

US HDG exports down 18.5 percent in December

12 Feb | Steel News

US flat rolled steel prices still softening

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices stable, local mills to restart BF next week

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Discounts applicable for Turkish coated steel, CR demand insufficient

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local CRC and HDG prices fall steadily in Europe, import CRC prices drop in new deals

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2024

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable but trade silent as Middle Eastern buyers take a pause

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices down slightly from traders amid slow trade

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 16% drop in steel sales volume in Jan from Dec

06 Feb | Steel News

US flat rolled steel prices poised for “significant” correction in 2024

02 Feb | Flats and Slab