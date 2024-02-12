HDG consumption in Mexico up 15.8 percent in December

Monday, 12 February 2024 23:43:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico increased 15.8 percent, year-over-year, to 353,000 metric tons (mt) in December, the seventh consecutive annual increase. The volume was the lowest in the last 10 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

HDG production increased 19.0 percent, year-over-year, in December to 276,000 mt. It was the ninth consecutive annual increase and the tenth increase in all of 2023. In December, HDG production remained in third position by volume, it was surpassed by hot rolled sheet (HRC), the steel product with the highest production in Mexico, and for the production of rebar.

International HDG trade flow increased 9.0 percent or 13,000 mt to 158,000 mt. Exports increased 10.8 percent, year-over-year, totaling 41,000 mt. Imports increased 8.3 percent to 117,000 mt.

For 2023 as a whole, consumption increased 11.8 percent or 483,000 mt to 4.56 million mt, production increased 8.0 percent to 3.35 million mnt. Trade flow increased marginally 0.1 percent to 2.07 million mt. Imports grew 7.8 percent to 1.64 million mt and exports decreased 21.2 percent to 430,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero and Nucor-JFE Steel México.