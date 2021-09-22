Gulf Cooperation Council declines to impose duties on steel imports from Brazil

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 23:51:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian ministries of foreign relations and economy jointly said this week the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will not impose anti-dumping (AD) duties on steel imports from Brazil. Despite not disclosing specifically which steel products were under investigation, both ministries applauded the decision.

“If imposed, the duties would have a negative impact over the Brazilian exports of the products … [exported] to the GCC countries,” the ministries said in a statement. GCC countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Katar.

The Brazilian ministries said they are actively engaged in discussions with the GCC to defend the Brazilian exports of the product.

“The decision is a positive result for the Brazilian steel sector and for the Brazil-GCC economy-commercial relations,” the ministries said.