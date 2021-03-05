﻿
English
Brazil launches review into cold rolled stainless steel imports from two countries

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:20:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego,  Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian ministry of economy commenced an anti-dumping (AD) investigation into imports of cold rolled stainless steel plate of the 304 grade from Indonesia and South Africa, following a request from domestic producer Aperam Acesita.

The government also said it excluded Malaysia from the investigation, despite Aperam’s request. The products under investigation fall under Mercosur codes 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00 and 7220.20.90.

The ministry said it considered the period of April 2019 to March 2020 as the AD reviewing period, while the period of damages to the domestic industry starts on April 2015 and ends in March 2020.

The Brazilian ministry of economy said there are evidence of dumping practices in the imports grade 304 cold-rolled stainless-steel plates from Indonesia and South Africa.


Tags: flats  stainless   Brazil  stainless  quotas & duties  plate  trading  South America  |  similar articles »


