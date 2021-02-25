Guilin Pinggang starts endless casting and rolling plant from Danieli

Thursday, 25 February 2021 14:53:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Chinese steelmaker Guilin Pinggang Iron and Steel (Guilin Pinggang) has started the Twin-MIDA ECR® Endless Casting and Rolling plant supplied by Danieli. The plant is the first green steel plant for long products in China and has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million mt of rebar and wire rod through energy-efficient and sustainable production.

The plants featuring Danieli Universal Endless DUE technology utilize a short induction heating system for billet temperature equalization and ensure the highest plant yield and constant quality along the entire finished rolled stock. The FastCast caster continuously feeds the mills with endless 190 mm square billets at high speed. The two mills produce respectively 10- 28 mm diameter rebar and 6-12 mm diameter wire rod.