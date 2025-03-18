 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > GTRI:...

GTRI: Indian government should withdraw quality control order on steel fasteners, imports likely to come to a halt

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:43:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government should withdraw the mandatory quality control order (QCO) on steel fasteners as its implementation will severely disrupt industrial supply chains and create unnecessary regulatory roadblocks, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), an independent economic think-tank, said in a statement on Tuesday, March 18.

GTRI said that the certification process of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as mandated under the QCO has not been undergone by any foreign or domestic manufacturer and will bring imports to a complete standstill from March 20, 2025.

The QCO for steel fasteners was notified by the government in September 2024 and scheduled to come into effect from March 20, 2025.

Under the QCO, no products, in this case steel fasteners, will be permitted to be manufactured, stored, traded or sold without a quality certification from the BIS. In the case of imports, importers or overseas sellers would need to secure a quality certification from the standards organisation, which would be issued only after a physical inspection of the manufacturing facility overseas.

Violation of a QCO is liable to attract financial penalties as well as imprisonment.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Rumored 12 percent steel import levy stirs up confusion in Indian market

07 Mar | Steel News

Nomura Research: Safeguard duty to boost Indian steel prices, push up mills’ margins

07 Mar | Steel News

S&P Global Ratings: Indian domestic steel prices to correct sharply following US tariff hikes

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s steel ministry to ‘wait and watch’ US tariffs on steel and steel products

05 Mar | Steel News

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News

India considering extension of quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

26 Feb | Steel News

India sets up committee to review tariff regime amid reciprocal tariffs proposed by US on trading partners

26 Feb | Steel News

Crisil says US tariffs not to impact Indian steel industry, others differ

19 Feb | Steel News

India’s commerce ministry working on mechanism to protect small steel consumers from impact of safeguard levy on imports

19 Feb | Steel News

Indian stainless steel industry likely to suffer setbacks from proposed US tariffs

13 Feb | Steel News