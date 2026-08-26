Grupo Simec returns to profit in the second quarter of 2026

Mexican long steel producer Grupo Simec posted in a statement a net profit equivalent to $36.026 million for the second quarter of 2026, against a net loss of $58.962 million in the second quarter of 2025.

On the same comparative basis, net sales increased by 15.6 percent to $480.778 million, production costs increased by 13.7 percent to $360.672 million, the gross profit increased by 21.9 percent to $120.106 million and the operational profit increased 8.3 percent to $76.533 million.

By volume, sales increased by 21 percent to 516,000 metric tons (mt), of which 384,000 mt represented the production of beams and 132,000 mt of specialty steels.

Simec produces long and special steel products in Mexico, the US and Brazil.

When considering the Group's $36 million net profit in Q2 2026, $19 million were achieved in Mexico, a net loss of $5 million in the US, and a net profit of $22 million in Brazil.

Simec reports its results in Mexican Pesos (MXN), converted to USD here at the rate of MXN 16.95/USD.