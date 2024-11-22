 |  Login 
GreenIron strengthens its position in recycling through MoU with Tellus

Friday, 22 November 2024 14:36:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish startup GreenIron has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia-based Tellus. The partnership marks GreenIron’s first formal recycling agreement and represents a significant step forward in the company’s journey towards a sustainable and circular economy.

Through this collaboration, GreenIron will employ its patented fossil-free reduction technology to recycle waste materials and by-products from the manufacturing and mining industries handled by Tellus for their clients.

“This partnership with Tellus is an important milestone for GreenIron, demonstrating our potential to play a crucial role in the recycling value chain. Our unique fossil-free reduction technology can process a wide variety of materials, turning waste and by-products into valuable, reusable resources. By reducing emissions and reintroducing recycled metals into the supply chain, we are actively contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy,” Edward Murray, CEO of GreenIron, commented.


