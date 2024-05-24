Green Steel of WA gets approval for Australia’s first green steel mill

Friday, 24 May 2024 14:38:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based steelmaker Green Steel of WA has announced that it has received the necessary approvals from local authorities for the construction of the country’s first green steel mill, to be located in Collie, Western Australia, entailing an estimated investment of $400 million.

Having a long steel production capacity of 400,000 mt per year, the Collie steel mill will be based on the electric arc furnace method powered by renewable energy. This will help the company to cut its carbon emissions by 562,000 mt per year.

Also, promoting the use of the locally produced green rebar in major projects across the state of Western Australia, Green Steel of WA will convert 500,000 mt of locally sourced steel scrap into low-carbon rebar.

The Collie mill is scheduled to produce its first green steel from 2026.