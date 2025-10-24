 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Greece’s...

Greece’s Sovel invests in new Danieli spooler line to boost rebar coil capacity

Friday, 24 October 2025 12:30:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Greek steelmaker Sovel, a part of Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group, has ordered a new spooler line for its Almyros micromill in Greece from Italian plantmaker Danieli. Once operational, the upgraded line will enable the production of compact, twist-free rebar-in-coil weighing up to eight tons, in diameters ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm.

The equipment includes two spoolers, a new cropping shear, and strapping systems, integrated with Danieli’s MIDA endless casting and rolling mill, which was recently upgraded with a high-speed Danieli Octocaster. This investment is expected to enhance production efficiency, improve rebar quality and significantly reduce handling costs.

This setup is designed to deliver continuous, uninterrupted production of long steel products. Danieli Automation’s Q-VID technology will support the project, ensuring precise coil loop control and formation to minimize deformation and guarantee uniform coil geometry.


Tags: Longs Greece European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 43, 2025

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 43, 2025

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China and ex-Malaysia rebar may rebound in near future after previous drops

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices unchanged

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

European longs market follows diverse trends amid uncertainty surrounding CBAM

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Bangladesh’s Abul Khair Steel commissions rebar rolling mill built by SMS Group

24 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.3 percent in mid-October 2025

24 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.9% in mid-October 2025, stocks up 4.4% 

24 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.1 percent in mid-Oct 2025

24 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price increases in four weeks

24 Oct | Longs and Billet