Greece’s Sovel invests in new Danieli spooler line to boost rebar coil capacity

Greek steelmaker Sovel, a part of Spain-based steel producer Sidenor Group, has ordered a new spooler line for its Almyros micromill in Greece from Italian plantmaker Danieli. Once operational, the upgraded line will enable the production of compact, twist-free rebar-in-coil weighing up to eight tons, in diameters ranging from 8 mm to 25 mm.

The equipment includes two spoolers, a new cropping shear, and strapping systems, integrated with Danieli’s MIDA endless casting and rolling mill, which was recently upgraded with a high-speed Danieli Octocaster. This investment is expected to enhance production efficiency, improve rebar quality and significantly reduce handling costs.

This setup is designed to deliver continuous, uninterrupted production of long steel products. Danieli Automation’s Q-VID technology will support the project, ensuring precise coil loop control and formation to minimize deformation and guarantee uniform coil geometry.