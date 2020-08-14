Government supports new steel galvanizing plant in Ontario, Canada

Friday, 14 August 2020 19:15:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Ontario government is investing $5 million in Norgalv to help the steel galvanizing company open a new plant in North Bay. The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and will be used to build a new facility, purchase equipment and establish a single production line, creating 45 new full-time jobs.

"We are proud to support the expansion of Norgalv, which will create jobs in North Bay and contribute to our economic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak," said Vic Fedeli, MPP for North Bay. "Now more than ever, our government recognizes the importance of showcasing Northern Ontario as a great place to invest to attract business and remain competitive."



Once established, Norgalv will be the only steel galvanizing company in Northern Ontario. Galvanizing adds a protective zinc coating to metal to protect it from rusting. The new plant will strengthen the steel value chain as producers and machine shops will now have a local and more cost-effective source for galvanizing.



"As our economy reopens, manufacturing companies like Norgalv are doing their part and working hard to create good-paying jobs in the north," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. "Strengthening the local steel industry in North Bay is an important part of our government's plan to create more jobs and attract new and expanded investment so our northern communities can grow and thrive."