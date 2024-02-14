Government of Mexico reduces minimum sales prices of its metal scrap by 1.1 percent

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 23:46:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government announced the minimum sales prices for metal scrap generated by all federal agencies. The average price of 34 metal products is equivalent to MXN 19,906 per metric ton ($1,132/mt), the highest price is $5,437/mt and the minimum product is $17.80/mt, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of official data.

The Ministry of Finance (SHCP) published in the official gazette of the federal government (DOF), the minimum sales prices that agencies must consider to sell their waste for recycling. The list includes 180 products, of which 34 are metal scrap.

The average price of the 34 products is 1.1 percent less than the price announced last December.

The lowest minimum price corresponds to catalyst waste at MXN 314/mt ($17.8/mt, at today's exchange rate). That minimum price increased 0.9 percent compared to last December

Another of the lowest prices was contaminated mixed ferrous waste with a price of MXN 984/mt ($56.0/mt). Followed by iron slag with a minimum price equivalent to $59.5/mt, cast iron burr at $87.8/mt.

The ferrous waste is called “special primer” (carbon steel, soft iron, track accessories, leftover die-cut parts, among others) that does not require preparation or cutting for casting at $284/mt.

In contrast, the highest minimum prices were for sheet drums with a capacity of 200 liters, of “good quality”, the price was $5,437/mt. HK 40 pipe waste (for the conduction of hydrocarbons) at $2,125/mt.