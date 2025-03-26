 |  Login 
Global DRI output up two percent in February

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 12:21:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 8.85 million metric tons in February this year, decreasing by 6.2 percent month on month and increasing by two percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 18.28 million metric tons in the January-February period of this year, down by 1.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in February this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.51 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in February, with outputs of 1.24 million mt, 700,000 mt and 552,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - February 2025


