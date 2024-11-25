Global DRI output up 17.1 percent in October

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 12.84 million metric tons in October this year, increasing by 19.9 percent month on month and by 17.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 105.7 million metric tons in the January-October period of this year, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in October this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.85 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in October, with outputs of 4.69 million mt, 702,000 mt and 618,000 mt respectively.