 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global DRI output up...

Global DRI output up 17.1 percent in October

Monday, 25 November 2024 13:36:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 12.84 million metric tons in October this year, increasing by 19.9 percent month on month and by 17.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 105.7 million metric tons in the January-October period of this year, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in October this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.85 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in October, with outputs of 4.69 million mt, 702,000 mt and 618,000 mt respectively.


Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

One Turkish mill revises ship scrap price, causing general range to drop

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 25, 2024

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 48, 2024

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian government advised to declare coking coal as critical mineral

25 Nov | Steel News

Malaysia’s Fortress Minerals to supply iron ore to domestic steelmaker

25 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 25, 2024 

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.8% in mid-November, stocks up

25 Nov | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct

25 Nov | Steel News

Iron pellet production in Mexico up 2.5 percent in September

25 Nov | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production down 27.9 percent in September

22 Nov | Steel News