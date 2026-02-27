 |  Login 
Global DRI output up 11.5 percent in January 2026

Friday, 27 February 2026 12:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 10.24 million metric tons in January this year, decreasing by 9.9 percent month on month and up by 11.5 percent year on year.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in January this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.37 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in January, with outputs of 2 million mt, 750,000 mt and 603,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production share - January 2026


