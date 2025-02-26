 |  Login 
Global DRI output down 5.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 14:14:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 9.32 million metric tons in January this year, increasing by four percent month on month and down by 5.1 percent year on year.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in January this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.81 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in January, with outputs of 1.28 million mt, 700,000 mt and 616,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - January 2025

