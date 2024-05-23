﻿
Global DRI output down 12.6 percent in April

Thursday, 23 May 2024 16:49:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.5 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 9.32 million metric tons in April this year, decreasing by 2.6 percent month on month and falling by 12.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 37.43 million metric tons in the January-April period of this year, increasing by 1.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in April this year. India’s DRI output amounted to 4.41 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in April, with outputs of 1.87 million mt, 715,000 mt and 582,000 mt respectively.


