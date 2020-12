Monday, 07 December 2020 15:24:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International commodities producer and trader Glencore has stated that it plans to close its Liddell, Glendell, Integra and Newlands coal mines in Australia by 2023 as they have reached the end of their life, while it has reduced its production guidance for the that year to 112 million mt from the previous guidance of 140 million mt.

The Newlands coking coal mine has an annual capacity of 5.5 million mt and it produced 4.55 million mt coking coal in 2019.