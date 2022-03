Monday, 28 March 2022 12:28:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply a melt shop for US-based Nucor Corporation’s new facility to be built in West Virginia.

The new facility is intended to enable the company to expand their portfolio in the automotive market. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The order includes two 190 mt electric arc furnaces, two twin ladle furnaces and two vacuum tank car degassing facilities.