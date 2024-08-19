 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

Monday, 19 August 2024 12:07:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based GMH Gruppe, which is operating in the fields of scrap recycling, steel production and processing, forging and casting, has announced that it has acquired ALBA Metall Saar GmbH, a domestic scrap recycler and trading company.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month, will allow GMH to strengthen its scrap recycling network, increasing processing capacity, creating additional value in its supply chain and securing essential resources for sustainable steel production. The acquisition will also contribute to the company’s efforts to advance a circular economy and become carbon neutral by 2039.

Following the integration, ALBA Metall Saar will be rebranded as GMH Recycling Saar GmbH and be incorporated into GMH Recycling’s processes, with a full merger expected by 2025.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization M&A 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing continues mixed amid slow spot trading, recent scrap settles

16 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices remain stable, a couple of mills cut prices

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import prices fall to mid-2023 levels, Asia under pressure, signals still negative

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market moves down, South Korean market still negative

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 33, 2024

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese scrap market comes more under China’s influence amid absence of Japan

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $11.2/mt

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 3.7 percent in July from June

16 Aug | Steel News

August US scrap prices settle sideways, offering little help to depressed finished steel prices

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 33, 2024

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials