Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

Germany-based GMH Gruppe, which is operating in the fields of scrap recycling, steel production and processing, forging and casting, has announced that it has acquired ALBA Metall Saar GmbH, a domestic scrap recycler and trading company.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month, will allow GMH to strengthen its scrap recycling network, increasing processing capacity, creating additional value in its supply chain and securing essential resources for sustainable steel production. The acquisition will also contribute to the company’s efforts to advance a circular economy and become carbon neutral by 2039.

Following the integration, ALBA Metall Saar will be rebranded as GMH Recycling Saar GmbH and be incorporated into GMH Recycling’s processes, with a full merger expected by 2025.