 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Exxellin becomes major stakeholder of Akçelik’s Romanian subsidiary

Thursday, 17 April 2025 15:23:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited has announced that it has sold off all its shares in its Romanian subsidiary Tristar Steel S.R.L. to Germany-based Exxellin GmbH, making the latter the majority stakeholder.

The acquisition will strengthen Tristar Steel’s position as the global leader in high-precision steel bar production and increase its production capacities. Tristar Steel produces precision chrome bars with diameters of 5-63 mm for gas springs, pneumatic cylinders, and linear shafts.


Tags: Romania European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Serbia’s Hefestos Capital acquires Romania-based TMK Artrom

24 Jan | Steel News

Liberty Steel to purchase Dongbu steel plant in S. Korea, for installation in Romania

28 Nov | Steel News

Bekaert completes acquisition of three Pirelli steel cord plants

19 Dec | Steel News

Tenaris acquires sucker rod facility in Romania

02 Mar | Steel News

Serbia’s Hefestos Capital acquires Romania-based TMK Artrom

24 Jan | Steel News

Liberty Steel to purchase Dongbu steel plant in S. Korea, for installation in Romania

28 Nov | Steel News

Bekaert completes acquisition of three Pirelli steel cord plants

19 Dec | Steel News

Tenaris acquires sucker rod facility in Romania

02 Mar | Steel News