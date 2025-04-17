Germany’s Exxellin becomes major stakeholder of Akçelik’s Romanian subsidiary

Turkish steelmaker Akçelik Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited has announced that it has sold off all its shares in its Romanian subsidiary Tristar Steel S.R.L. to Germany-based Exxellin GmbH, making the latter the majority stakeholder.

The acquisition will strengthen Tristar Steel’s position as the global leader in high-precision steel bar production and increase its production capacities. Tristar Steel produces precision chrome bars with diameters of 5-63 mm for gas springs, pneumatic cylinders, and linear shafts.