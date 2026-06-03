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German steel industry warns rail disruptions threaten raw material supplies

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 11:27:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany’s steel industry has warned that persistent disruptions to rail freight traffic are threatening the supply of critical raw materials to steel plants, raising concerns about production stability across the sector.

In a statement addressing the current condition of Germany’s rail network, the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) said the transportation of iron ore and coal by rail has become increasingly problematic due to infrastructure works and operational disruptions.

Steelmakers face growing supply chain risks

According to Kerstin Maria Rippel, managing director of the WV Stahl, the current situation surrounding rail deliveries of iron ore and coal has become “extremely critical” for the steel industry. She stated that ongoing construction projects, operational disruptions and inadequately prepared diversion routes are undermining the reliable supply of raw materials to steel plants.

The association warned that the problems have already begun affecting production at some facilities.

Industry supports rail network modernization

Despite the concerns, the steel association reiterated its support for the modernization and rehabilitation of Germany’s rail infrastructure. However, the association stressed that network upgrades should not come at the expense of maintaining reliable freight transportation for key industrial sectors.

Call for improved construction management

The association called on rail infrastructure operator DB InfraGO to improve the management of construction works and ensure that industrial supply chains remain functional during network upgrades.

According to the WV Stahl, reliable access to raw materials is crucial for maintaining steel production and safeguarding Germany’s industrial competitiveness.


Tags: Germany European Union Opinion 

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