German industry warns rising rail track access charges threaten industrial competitiveness

According to a joint statement released by the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), the Fuels and Energy Association (en2x), the German Paper Industry Association, the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) and the Association of Freight Wagon Owners (VPI), rising and increasingly unpredictable rail track access charges are placing significant pressure on rail freight transport and undermining the competitiveness of German industry.

The associations urged policymakers to rapidly implement a reform of the track access charge system and introduce effective short-term relief measures, warning that the draft federal budget for 2027 would further increase pressure by reducing track access charge subsidies by €65 million.

Industry calls for predictable rail track access charges

The associations stated that increasing rail network costs are affecting both railway operators and industrial companies, while persistent quality problems, delays and unreliability on the rail network are further straining freight transport.

They argued that additional increases in rail track access charges are no longer sustainable under current market conditions and stressed that the lack of predictability in future charges is creating particular difficulties for investment planning and long-term logistics decisions.

German associations seek reform of rail charging system

According to the statement, a comprehensive reform of the rail track access charge system is required to ensure long-term, predictable and reliable charge development and a fair allocation of costs between passenger and freight rail transport. The associations also called for legal safeguards to improve pricing predictability and emphasized that any increase in charges must be accompanied by measurable improvements in the quality and efficiency of the rail network.

The organizations stated that initial measures should take effect from the timetable change in December 2026. They called for continued cost-effective subsidies for rail track access charges at least at current levels and opposed any additional financial burdens, including higher charges for heavy freight trains or hazardous goods transport. The five organizations emphasized that companies require planning certainty, stating that reliable and affordable rail track access charges are essential for investment decisions and the competitiveness of rail freight transport.