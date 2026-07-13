 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German industry warns rising rail track access charges threaten industrial competitiveness

Monday, 13 July 2026 13:58:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a joint statement released by the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), the Fuels and Energy Association (en2x), the German Paper Industry Association, the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) and the Association of Freight Wagon Owners (VPI), rising and increasingly unpredictable rail track access charges are placing significant pressure on rail freight transport and undermining the competitiveness of German industry.

The associations urged policymakers to rapidly implement a reform of the track access charge system and introduce effective short-term relief measures, warning that the draft federal budget for 2027 would further increase pressure by reducing track access charge subsidies by €65 million.

Industry calls for predictable rail track access charges

The associations stated that increasing rail network costs are affecting both railway operators and industrial companies, while persistent quality problems, delays and unreliability on the rail network are further straining freight transport.

They argued that additional increases in rail track access charges are no longer sustainable under current market conditions and stressed that the lack of predictability in future charges is creating particular difficulties for investment planning and long-term logistics decisions.

German associations seek reform of rail charging system

According to the statement, a comprehensive reform of the rail track access charge system is required to ensure long-term, predictable and reliable charge development and a fair allocation of costs between passenger and freight rail transport. The associations also called for legal safeguards to improve pricing predictability and emphasized that any increase in charges must be accompanied by measurable improvements in the quality and efficiency of the rail network.

The organizations stated that initial measures should take effect from the timetable change in December 2026. They called for continued cost-effective subsidies for rail track access charges at least at current levels and opposed any additional financial burdens, including higher charges for heavy freight trains or hazardous goods transport. The five organizations emphasized that companies require planning certainty, stating that reliable and affordable rail track access charges are essential for investment decisions and the competitiveness of rail freight transport.


Tags: Germany European Union Opinion 

Similar articles

German steel industry criticizes planned cuts to Climate and Transformation Fund

07 Jul | Steel News

German recycling associations call for green steel classification based on actual emissions

23 Jun | Steel News

Germany moves to ease energy cost burden on steel industry through dual support mechanism

11 Jun | Steel News

Germany launches circular economy program with €565 million funding support

04 Jun | Steel News

German steel industry warns rail disruptions threaten raw material supplies

03 Jun | Steel News

Bundesbank: Germany’s economy expected to stagnate in Q2 amid Middle East conflict

26 May | Steel News

WV Stahl: German steel sector facing “turning point” amid weak demand and high energy costs

25 May | Steel News

German recycling associations outline challenges in scrap segment in 2025

05 May | Steel News

Germany moves to accelerate procurement as steel sector calls for stronger green rules

24 Apr | Steel News

German industry faces stagnation in 2026 amid high energy costs and structural challenges

23 Apr | Steel News