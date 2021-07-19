﻿
English
Gerdau teams up with Shell to build solar plant to power its steel mills

Monday, 19 July 2021 19:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shell Brazil to build a solar power plant in Minas Gerais state, which will power Gerdau’s steel mills.

The plant would be built in Brasilandia, Minas Gerais state, through a joint venture (JV) between the two companies.

The facility would have a 190MWdc (megawatts of direct current) and would provide “clean energy” for Gerdau’s mills. Another part of solar output would be sold in the spot market through Shell’s energy selling company effectively from 2024.

Gerdau said both companies would have an equal 50 percent share in the new JV.


