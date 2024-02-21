﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines sharply in 2023

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 21:08:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil-based Gerdau group posted a consolidated net profit of BRL 6.85 billion ($1.39 billion) for 2023, against BRL 13.88 billion achieved in 2022.

Net sales declined by 16.4 percent to BRL 68.92 billion and the EBITDA declined by 37.2 percent to BRL 13.51 billion.

By volume, the production of crude steel declined by 8.8 percent to 11.56 million mt, while sales of steel products declined by 4.9 percent to 11.32 million mt.

In terms of business divisions of the group, considering the fourth quarter of the year, Brazil was responsible for 46.4 percent of the group’s net sales and 34.1 percent of its EBITDA, while North America had respectively 32.3 percent and 53.5 percent, South America had 8.9 percent and 6.4 percent and the specialty steels business division had 12.4 percent and 16.0 percent.

The company blames steel imports in Brazil for the reduced performance of the company in 2023.

Quoting numbers from the country’s steel institute IABr, the company mentioned that the import volume in 2023 was 50 percent higher than in 2022, “increasing the local competitive imbalance, chiefly due to steel imports under predatory competition conditions.”

The company added that, even though the steel industry in Brazil is a modern and highly efficient sector, “it cannot compete with heavily subsidized imports, which directly affect the competitiveness of our industry and, more importantly, the jobs of thousands of Brazilians.”

USD = BRL 4.93 (February 21)


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau blames Chinese steel imports for dismissal of workers in Brazil

15 Feb | Steel News

Prices stable for Brazilian slab export deals

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Gerdau concludes sale of Metaldom to INICIA group

02 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau divests from some Latin American subsidiaries

19 Jan | Steel News

Gerdau commissions Riograndense mill after almost two years

20 Dec | Steel News

Gerdau sees lower net profit and revenues in Q3

07 Nov | Steel News

Price declines for Brazilian rebar exports

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

Gerdau buys stake in Brazilian solar power plant

10 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau unveils perspectives for increased profitability

06 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price stable from four weeks ago

08 Sep | Flats and Slab