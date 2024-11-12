 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau suggests higher tax on Chinese steel imports

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 02:01:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

While commenting the results of the group in Q3 2024, Gustavo Werneck, the CEO of Gerdau, stated that the Brazilian domestic market remains affected by excessive steel imports from China, adding that the recent implementation of a 25 percent import tax on some steel products was not sufficient to solve the problem.

In his view, the tax should be increased to 35 percent, but covering all steel products imported from China, not only those listed recently by the foreign trade authority, GEDEX, limited to some families of flat coated steel foils.

“With the results of the elections in the USA, more internal barriers against Chinese products are expected there and, because of this, it is likely that China will introduce even more imported products in Brazil,” he warned.

Analysts in Brazil believe that the Trump administration will not significantly impact the direct steel trade between the countries, as the current Brazilian exports of finished steel products to the US are not relevant, although the exports of slabs cover high volumes estimated at 3.73 million mt between January and October 2024.

In their view, the US steel industry has a shortage of slabs, which ultimately needs to be imported, regardless of origin, and Brazil is competitive in terms of costs and quality.


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Reference price stable for Brazilian slabs exports

08 Nov | Flats and Slab

Net profit declines in Q3 2024 at Gerdau

06 Nov | Steel News

Rebar export price increases in Brazil during the last four weeks

23 Oct | Longs and Billet

Brazil's Gerdau details its Capex of more than $1.0 billion

10 Oct | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil remain in downtrend

09 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau updates CAPEX and EBITDA perspectives

03 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau will invest in another solar power plant in Brazil

30 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau to acquire ferrous scrap recycler in the US

18 Sep | Steel News

Brazil’s Gerdau and Petrobras to work on low-carbon solutions

10 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau confirms deadline for conclusion of HRC expansion in Brazil

02 Aug | Steel News