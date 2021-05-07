﻿
Gerdau sees room for further increase in steel demand in 2021

Friday, 07 May 2021 20:41:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Despite the increased results it posted in Q1 this year, Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau sees room for a further increase in steel demand this year, according to a media report by Valor. The rebound of the steel markets in both Brazil and the US is fueling the company’s optimism.

“There are clear signs of improvement in steel demand. In Brazil, civil construction (activity) remains strong,” said Gerdau’s CEO, Gustavo Werneck.

In the US, Gerdau has been investing to expand steel output. Werneck said Biden’s infrastructure stimulus package should drive a stronger steel demand in the US market.


