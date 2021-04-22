﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau resuming Araucaria mill by H2 this year

Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:46:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau said on Thursday it will resume steel output at its Araucaria mill, located in the state of Paraná, by H2 this year. Gerdau said the restart is due to the positive outlook for domestic demand for steel in Brazil.

Gerdau will spend BRL 55 million ($10 million) to restart operations at the mill, which has the capacity to produce 420,000 mt of crude steel per year. The Araucaria mill has been idled since 2014. Gerdau said it will gradually resume activities. It expects to generate 300 new job positions.

Earlier this week, Gerdau also announced it would resume activities at its Mogi das Cruzes specialty steel mill by H2.


Tags: Brazil  Gerdau  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Apr

Gerdau to resume Mogi das Cruzes mill by H2, details specialty steel investments
19  Apr

Gerdau investing over $180 million at its specialty steel business in Brazil
15  Apr

Gerdau creates graphene-focused company
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil
09  Apr

Votorantim posts increased adjusted EBITDA for its long steel business in full-year 2020