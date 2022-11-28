﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau enters JV to produce solar and wind based energy

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:11:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Gerdau announced that it has signed a binding agreement, via its subsidiary Gerdau Next, with Newave Energia, in a joint venture (JV) to produce 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of energy from renewable sources, solar and wind based, in greenfield projects.

Gerdau will own 33.33 percent of the project and Newave the balance 66.67 percent, with Gerdau investing BRL 1.5 billion ($808 million) divided in two phases: BRL 500 million will be paid during 2023, while BRL 1.0 billion will be paid subsequently, provided that some targets are achieved.

According to Gerdau, Newave is set to accelerating energy transition in Brazil, promoting the power of choosing renewable and competitive energy without bureaucracy, adding that the company is an end-to-end player in the market, with operations spanning from generating clean energy to trading it.

The JV should expand the competitiveness of Gerdau in the cost of the steel business, while providing a clean energy supply, in line with the carbon emission reduction targets established by company.


Tags: Brazil South America Gerdau 

Similar articles

Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in October

10 Nov | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines in the third quarter

09 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian upper court cancels cartel fine against Gerdau

08 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian antitrust authority starts evaluation of Gerdau and Randon JV

14 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau updates and expands Brazilian specialty steel operations

12 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau extends liquidity with new $875 million credit line

04 Oct | Steel News

Gerdau joins $50 million heavy vehicle rental JV

02 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau to replace BOF convertor No.1

24 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit increases sharply in Q2

03 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau orders new quenching and tempering lines from Danieli

29 Jun | Steel News