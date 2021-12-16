Gerdau appoints new CFO

Thursday, 16 December 2021 20:38:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has named a new CFO, the company said this week. Rafael Japur, who has been the company’s general manager of finance operations, will replace the former CFO, Harley Scardoelli, effectively in February 2022.

Japur will also assume a role as director of investor relations position, directly reporting to the steelmaker’s CEO, Gustavo Werneck. Gerdau said Scardoelli, who spent 33 years at Gerdau, will retire to pursue “personal projects.”

Japur commenced his career at Gerdau in 2005 and in 2015 was promoted to manager of business development. He also worked at the company’s debt management sector, and more recently, between 2017 and 2019, took on different roles for Gerdau’s businesses in Colombia and the Dominican Republic. He then came back to Brazil in 2020 to lead the company’s finance operations area.