﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau and Shell create solar power plant JV

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 00:16:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau and oil producer Shell have signed a binding agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to develop, build and operate a new solar power plant in Minas Gerais state, Gerdau said this week.

Gerdau said the project will be built in 2023. The plant will produce 260 Megawatts-peak (MWp) of electricity, 50 percent of which to supply the energy needs of Gerdau to produce steel in Brazil. The other 50 percent electricity volume will be sold in the domestic spot market by Shell Energy Brasil, a subsidiary of Shell.

Gerdau said the investment to build the plant is yet to be determined, and the agreement depends on certain preceding conditions, including regulatory approval.

Gerdau said the agreement will help it reduce CO2 emissions.


Tags: Brazil  Gerdau  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

Gerdau launches high-resistance rebar product
01 Feb

Gerdau aims to cut emissions below steel industry standards
20 Jan

Gerdau to halt activities at its Riograndense mill, plans $36 million investment
13 Jan

CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas to post weaker profits in Q4
12 Jan

Vale and ArcelorMittal given 24 hours to update dam situation following rainfall