 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gangyu...

Gangyu Investment assumes sole control of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 10:26:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based investment company Xiamen Gangyu Investment Co., Ltd. (Gangyu Investment), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co., Ltd., has inked a restructuring investment agreement with Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. and 30 other companies, to acquire the stainless steel smelting business of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. (target business). The target business consists of the equity interests in and assets of certain affiliates of Delong Nickel, and is principally engaged in the production and sale of nickel alloys, stainless steel crude steel, hot rolled stainless steel coils, and cold rolled stainless steel coils, among other businesses.

Prior to this transaction, the target business was solely controlled by Delong Nickel, which is currently in the bankruptcy restructuring stage. Following this transaction, the target business will be solely controlled by Gangyu Investment.

Gangyu Investment was set up on August 6, 2026, in Fujian Province.

On October 13, Jiangsu Xiangyu Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. officially put up its sign at the gate of Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. In the future, the name “Delong” will most likely no longer appear in the stainless steel business landscape. This not only reflects the profound restructuring of China's domestic stainless steel industry amid capacity reorganization and the survival of the fittest, but also signifies that Xiamen Xiangyu Group is further deepening its footprint in the nickel and stainless steel industrial chain.

Jiangsu Delong started from Xiangshui county, Yancheng City, in Jiangsu Province, and built a full industrial chain from nickel-iron to stainless steel, earning a place among China's top 500 private enterprises, but ultimately underwent restructuring and changed ownership due to overly aggressive expansion, high debts and an industry downturn.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

China's finished steel exports down 2.6% in Jan-Sept, up 3.3 % in Sept from Aug

14 Oct | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 0.5 percent in January-September 2026

14 Oct | Steel News

Jiuang Hongxing: China's steel sector profitability under pressure since Sept

14 Oct | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 23.1 percent in January-September 2026

14 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Indonesia semis and wire rod prices down, but China still more competitive

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China stainless steel prices soften amid weaker local market, ex-Indonesia prices stable

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

China to cut NEV export tax rebate from 13% to 9% from Apr 1, 2027

13 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group sets up Jinsha Heavy Industry (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

13 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 2.1% in late Sept 2026, stocks down 8.4%

13 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-October 2026

13 Oct | Longs and Billet