Fushun Special Steel expects net loss of RMB 770-870 million for 2025

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Fushun Special Steel) has announced that it expects to record a net loss of RMB 770-870 million ($110-124 million) for 2025, shifting from a net profit of RMB 112 million in 2024.

The company stated that orders received and sales prices for some products declined during the given year, while production from its newly-built project has been lower than expectations, pushing up the fixed cost per unit. At the same time, increased quality control requirements have led to higher quality-related expenses, which exerted a negative impact on the company’s performance in the given year.