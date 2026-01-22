China’s iron ore output decreases by 2.8 percent in 2025

In 2025, China’s iron ore production amounted to 983.715 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In December of last year, China’s iron ore production totaled 79.345 million mt, decreasing by 4.4 percent year on year, while down 4.4 percent month on month.

In December, import iron ore prices moved down first, while they rebounded from mid-December, and fluctuated within a limited range during the remainder of the month. The lowest iron ore price level of $104/mt during the month was seen on December 9 and 15, while the highest level of $107/mt was observed on December 18, 22 and 29, according to SteelOrbis’ data.