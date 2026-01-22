China’s HRC output increases by 4.2 percent in 2025

In 2025, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 222.68 million mt, increasing by 4.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 48.517 million mt, up 6.9 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 17.076 million mt and 4.316 million mt, down 4.8 percent and up 0.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 4.16 percent and up 0.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In December, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market decreased first, while rebounding a little from mid-December, and then moving sideways towards the end of the month. The highest price level for HRC in December was seen at RMB 3,415/mt ($488/mt) on December 1-2 and the lowest level was observed on December 16 at RMB 3,335/mt ($476/mt).