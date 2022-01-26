Fortescue’s iron ore shipments up 3% in H1, hit record for half year

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 15:20:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its iron ore shipments in the second quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2021-22 rose by four percent compared to the first quarter and were up by two percent year on year to 47.5 million mt. In the first half, the company’s iron ore shipments increased by three percent year on year to 93.1 million mt, a record for a half year. According to Fortescue, during the December quarter it mined 57.2 million mt of iron ore, falling by six percent from the previous quarter and up by 14 percent from the same period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the average price received decreased to US$74.36 per dry metric ton (dmt) compared to the September quarter price of US$118/dmt.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2021-22 remains at 180-185 million mt.