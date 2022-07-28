﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments exceed guidance in FY 2021-22

Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:14:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that its iron ore shipments in the fourth quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2021-22 rose by six percent compared to the third quarter to 49.5 million mt. In the full financial year, the company’s iron ore shipments increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 189.0 million mt, exceeding the full year guidance of 185-188 million mt.

According to Fortescue, during the June quarter it mined 59.2 million mt of iron ore, rising by 15 percent from the previous quarter and down by nine percent from the same period of the previous financial year. In the full financial year, the company mined 228.8 million mt of iron ore, increasing by 0.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the given period, the average price received increased to US$108 per dry metric ton (dmt) compared to the March quarter price of US$100/dmt.

Fortescue’s iron ore shipment guidance for the financial year 2022-23 stands at 187-192 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production Fortescue 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto posts lower net profit and sales revenues for H1, iron ore shipment guidance unchanged

28 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices rise again

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 27, 2022

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goldman Sachs: Real estate crisis in China to cause iron ore prices to fall

27 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 26, 2022

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kumba Iron Ore’s net profit and sales revenues decrease in H1 amid lower prices

26 Jul | Steel News

Australia’s CZR commences drilling activities at Robe Mesa deposit

26 Jul | Steel News

SEAISI: New capacity investments will increase iron ore demand in ASEAN

26 Jul | Steel News

Price increases for Brazilian high-grade iron ore exports

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials