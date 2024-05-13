Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 37.9 percent in January-March

Monday, 13 May 2024 10:56:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 856,230 metric tons, down by 16.7 percent compared to February and by 33.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $123.34 million, decreasing by 13.2 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 56.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 2,533,518 mt, up 37.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 64.2 percent to $353.58 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 1,459,171 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 461,238 mt and South Africa with 343,867 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 1,408,166 1,459,171 3.6 630,002 531,125 -15.7 Ukraine 30,008 461,238 >1000.0 - 229,425 - South Africa 60 343,867 >1000.0 20 - - Uzbekistan - 100,527 - - 70,776 - Russia 69,226 90,818 31.2 13,008 24,742 90.2 Canada - 77,719 - - 9,816 - Bulgaria - 160 - - - - Germany 20 10 -50.0 - - - Congo - 3 - - 2 - Sweden 330,057 3 -99.9 - - -

