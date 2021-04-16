Fortescue’s iron ore exports from Pilbara since 2003 exceed 1.5 billion mt

Friday, 16 April 2021 13:36:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has exported over 1.5 billion mt of iron ore from its Pilbara operations to its Chinese customers and other markets, marking a milestone for Pilbara operations since they were established in 2003.

This latest milestone coincided with a visit by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison to Fortescue’s Christmas Creek operations, where he was hosted by Fortescue founder and chairman Andrew Forrest.

“We are proud of our significant contribution to the Western Australian and national economies through jobs, investment and the flow of taxes and royalties,” Elizabeth Gaines, Fortescue CEO, said.

Less than three years ago, the company shipped its one billionth mt from Herb Elliott Port in Port Hedland.

Fortescue’s first shipment of iron ore departed Port Hedland in 2008 for Shanghai Baosteel’s Majishan Port.