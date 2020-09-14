Fortescue to invest in Afghanistan for energy projects

Monday, 14 September 2020 16:32:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it signed a contract with the government of Afghanistan to undertake studies for the development of hydropower and geothermal projects for green industries, as well as studies across a range of mineral resources.

According to the agreement, Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue, and the government will investigate the feasibility of potential projects for development of Afghanistan’s hydropower and geothermal resources to support green industrial operations, for domestic consumption and export to global markets.