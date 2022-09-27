Fortescue to advance green hydrogen production in US with new partnership

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 16:54:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), subsidiary of Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, has announced that it will partner with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to create green jobs in the US and advance green hydrogen production and technologies.

This partnership will catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in North America’s energy transition and economy.

FFI expects to invest $80 million over 10 years in research projects with NREL. This investment is expected to lead to a strong increase in manufacturing in the green industrial ecosystem. The collaboration has the potential to create more than 350 high quality research, engineering, and management jobs.